MAKER MONDAY: The Balloon Training Institute

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Balloon Training Institute is a hidden gem that’s home to world-class balloon training in the heart of our East Tennessee community.

Founders Ben Rines and Billy Muncy provide a six-day intensive balloon training course that not only teaches the hands-on aspect of balloon decoration, but it also teaches students how launch the business from start to finish.

The Balloon Training Institute will offer discounted pricing for both November and December classes, so book online today!