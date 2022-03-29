KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to treat yourself with a little bit of self care, one local business is helping you do that one bath bomb at a time.

Josh Ray and Phillip Gootee first launched The Bath Lab on Etsy back in 2017. As their sales began to skyrocket, the pair decided to go full-fledged with their small business. The Bath Lab offers bath bombs, shower steamers, body scrubs, candles and more. You can find their products, with fun names including “Monkey Farts” and “Shark Attack,” in over 20 shops across the U.S. and in the UK.

For more information on this business and their products, you can head to The Bath Lab website for more information.