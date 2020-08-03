MAKER MONDAY: The Donut Shop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Donut Shop is open for business!

This father-daughter duo is bringing sweet treats to East Tennessee with their hand-crafted, made from scratch donuts that are sure to make your mouth water.

Stop in to check our the latest flavors from the Gentry family, and even spend a late night at The Donut Shop.

Located in North Knoxville at 724 N. Broadway St., Knoxville, TN 37917, this store is open Monday- Thursday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. and open late until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

