KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One local company is taking a staple treat and turning it into their own creation.

Towns Toffee makes artisanal and hand-crafted toffee treats for all occasions. Founder, Sarah Loebner, says she simply started making these treats to raise money for an upcoming trip, however it wasn’t long before she knew she wanted to take this business to another level.

Small businesses around town carry Towns Toffee treats, and can also be found at local restaurants that incorporate their toffee in their desserts.

Their two newest flavors – white chocolate birthday cake and milk chocolate waffle cone.

They take pride in offering several nut-free options to cater to any allergies and dietary needs. These treats will make the perfect gift or holiday item at your next event. Look out for their new seasonal flavors in the next couple months.



Sarah’s Toffee will be handed out and featured at this year’s Maker City Summit on Friday, September 16 at the Maker Exchange.

Follow along with her and her latest recipes on her website or Instagram page.