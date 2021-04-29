MAKER MONDAY: Towns Toffee

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – Savor the taste of Tennessee with Towns Toffee.

Formerly known as The Tennessee Toffee Co., the acronym T.O.W.N.S. stands for “Tennessee’s Ours, We’re Never Stopping,” a phrase that founder, owner and toffee maker, Sarah Loebner uses to remind herself that her toffee is worth being celebrated.

After a rough day at the office in 2020, Loebner nearly threw in the towel and almost walked away from her quickly growing business. Instead of making the rash decision to abruptly put an end to her company, she decided to sleep on it. The next morning, Loebner switched gears and birthed Towns Toffee, giving her sweet treats a new meaning, a new look and a new name to keep her heart’s passion afloat.

Loebner has since added more flavors to the original six toffee items from Towns Toffee and plans to continue the Christmas tradition her dad began with her family decades ago.

Stop in to purchase Towns Toffee and other wonderful, whimsical gifts housed inside of the shop located at 1006 N Main St., Sweetwater, Tennessee 37874.