KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Have a piece of beautiful East Tennessee in your home.

Wood Grain Terrain bridges the gap between humankind and the beauty of nature. Founder and woodworker, Scott Rennie, decided to create his business after realizing it was time to combine his love for East Tennessee and carpentry skills together.

He says Wood Grain Terrain exists to beautify your home while also improving your mental health. Biophilia, an aspiration for mankind to seek connection to nature is a proven to raise emotional awareness.

Scott uses a CNC machine to create 3-dimensional views of East Tennessee’s most revered landmarks. Scott also takes custom carving requests and prefers to put his skills to the test on never-before-done projects.

For more information or to place your first order, visit their website.