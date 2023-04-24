KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are many similarities that intertwine nature and our bodies, and one local maker is using her skill to depict it all.

Stacia Baldwin is the owner and artist behind Beastie + Bone. She uses nature as her muse and draws a unique comparison of our own anatomy to wildlife.

Baldwin uses intricate paper taxidermy artwork and creates hand-carved prints off of recycled paper products. You can shop online. She explores our bodies through nature with her designs seen below.

She says she wants her work to stress the importance of protecting micro-ecosystems.

Baldwin always wanted to study nature up close and aspired to be a paleontologist, National Geographical Photographer, or even a cowboy, according to her website. However, after being diagnosed with a chronic illness, she turned to art and still chased her dreams through her craft.

She has lived most of her life living up north including in New England and Seattle.

Currently, she lives in Knoxville and is excited to be a part of the Maker City

You can shop a variety of products including artwork, stickers, mugs, apparel, and more. You can also find her at this year’s Dogwood Arts Festival on April 28-30 at World’s Fair Park.

Visit her website for more upcoming appearances and more information.