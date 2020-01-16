Making bagels a breeze in just 5 ingredients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Usually making homemade bagels is labor intensive, but we’d like to introduce you to an easy 5 ingredient bagel recipe from Skinnytaste. Yes, you read that right. No rising, no boiling. Just 30 minutes and 5 ingredients will get you fresh, chewy bagels to make your morning perfect.

This recipe uses Greek yogurt, which means far fewer calories too. Could this get any better? Trust me – you’ll love these as much as my family does!

Check out Skinnytaste for tons of great, healthy recipes.

Note: We used one 1 tsp baking soda, instead of the 2 tsp baking powder in the original recipe.