KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Seth Nelson, a personal trainer at the YMCA of East Tennessee stops by with tips on sticking to your New Years resolution and gives us an introduction to squats.

At the YMCA its not just about working out and getting into shape. At the gym known affectionately as The Y getting healthy is an amazing by-product of building a community around personal well-being. With classes for all ages and all experience levels, there’s a little something for everyone at the YMCA of East Tennessee.

For more information on how to join the YMCA or to see what classes they offer, visit the YMCA website.