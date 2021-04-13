Making healthy nutrition choices easier with The Cancer Support Community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– If you or a loved one has recently been diagnosed with cancer, it’s important to know you are not facing the journey alone. Our friends at The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee offer a wonderful variety of programs to help you navigate through the many stages of your cancer diagnosis. Coming up there’s another free program you can attend virtually called Making Healthy Nutrition Choices Easier. This program will be on Thursday, April 22nd from 12:00-1:3O. For more information you can log onto CancersupportET.org or to register for the program you can log on to CancerSupportET.org/virtual.

