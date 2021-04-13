Making healthy nutrition choices easier with The Cancer Support Community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The O’Connor Senior Center’s Annual Pancake Fest & Senior Expo is back in a drive thru set up this year. The festival will be held Friday, April 16, from 8 a.m. until noon.

Tickets are $5.00 per person and will include a box of pancakes, sausage, and juice, milk, or coffee. Gluten-free and Sugar-free options are available.