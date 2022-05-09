POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Dapper Dandies Barbershop is trying to change the conversation when it comes to men’s self-care.

Not very long ago it was common place for men within the community to gather at their local barbershop to share stories of the day and debate everything from baseball to politics in a jovial and inclusive atmosphere. Dapper Dandies Barbershop wants to bring that tradition back and offers a relaxed environment for men to get shaves, haircuts, manicures and pedicures. A judgement-free zone, Dapper Dandies also offers public events such as an upcoming book club which will focus on wellness, also members to be the best versions of themselves.

While you are sitting in the chair, a clean shave will leave you feeling refreshed especially when accompanied by a hot towel that is infused with your scent of choice from sandalwood to eucalyptus. The long and short of it is, at Dapper Dandies you will always leave feelings like a better man.

For more information visit the Dapper Dandies website.