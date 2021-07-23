Making the most of your Anakeesta visit with insider advice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– If your family is planning a day at Anakeesta to enjoy Summer in the Smokies, there are several things you can do to make the most of your trip! Today we are getting insider advice from the Anakeesta Pro’s! Karen Bentz one of the Founders is giving us the inside scoup! From when to buy your tickets, to making your ziplining reservations, and downloading the Anakeesta App, Karen walks us through some great ways your family can enjoy every moment on the mountain! For more information on planning your visit to Anakeesta you can log onto Anakeesta.com.

