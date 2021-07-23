Making the most of your Anakeesta visit with insider advice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Friday a man was found dead along Riverside Drive after University of Tennessee police officers observed his body lying next to the roadway. The unidentified man had at least one gunshot wound.

According to KPD, at around 4:40 a.m. on July 23, UTPD officers were conducting a property check on Riverside Drive when they observed an unresponsive male victim lying next to the roadway on Riverside Drive. The victim was found to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and KPD officers were dispatched to the scene.