Breaking News
UPDATE: Knox County joins the list of school systems closing due to illness
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Making wise financial decisions with Empower Wealth Management

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–When it comes to making financial decisions, we all want to make sure we are moving in the right direction and knowledge is power when it comes to making wise choices. Financial Planner Barbara Million with Empower Weather Management joins us to tell us more about her mission to help women and she also explains how the Secure Act could change how you are planning for retirement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.