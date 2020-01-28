KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–When it comes to making financial decisions, we all want to make sure we are moving in the right direction and knowledge is power when it comes to making wise choices. Financial Planner Barbara Million with Empower Weather Management joins us to tell us more about her mission to help women and she also explains how the Secure Act could change how you are planning for retirement.
Making wise financial decisions with Empower Wealth Management
