Mane Support and Covenant Hospice Care team up to create a safe space for grieving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Katerpillar Kids Camp is a special grief camp for children grades 1-12 who are grieving the loss through death of a loved one. The camp provides a safe place where campers share similar experiences, as trained volunteers provide information and guidance through this difficult time.

The camp is a collaboration of Mane Support and Covenant Hospice Care. This year, there will be one Day Camp in Blount County and one in Roane County. The Blount County Camp is Saturday, March 7th and the Roane County Camp is Saturday, May 2nd, with each being held from 10:00a.m until 2:00p.m.

Mane Support is searching for volunteers. A volunteer training will be held on Thursday, February 12th and Saturday, February 15th for those who would like to be a part of this incredible experience.

Visit www.manesupport.org for more information.