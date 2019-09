MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mane Support, Inc. is a non-pofit organization dedicated to providing equine assisted grief counseling to children and adults who have experienced loss.

CEO/Founder Kim Henry, prides herself on the “hoof to heart” method, that allows the animals to provide a judgement-free, non-intimidating, environment, as horses can mirror emotions, allowing healing to happen throughout the course of counseling sessions.