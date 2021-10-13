KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Time to get your Chili on! Mane Support is hosting its Fall Festival & Chili Cook-off on Saturday, October 16 from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm at their location in Rockwood.

Mane Support is is a nonprofit organization that provides a ministry through equine-assisted grief counseling to children and adults who have experienced a death, who are anticipating the death of someone they know, or who have experienced other types of loss. Through interactions with the horses and other structured activities, participants learn problem-solving skills, confidence and team building.

For more information email ManeSEvents@yahoo.com or text 858-405-0951.