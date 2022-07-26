KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Assistance opportunities are just one click away.

The Knox County Red Book of Resources is an online Facebook group that provides its members a safe space for resources and recommendations in various spaces.

What started out as a physical red notebook, founder, Cheryl Oakes Sutton took her list of connections online to share with others

You can find assistance on food pantries, pregnancy, parenting, addiction & recovery, medical, housing, educational opportunities, vision, dental, HIV/AIDS, youth programs, ex-offenders, mentoring, employment assistance, LGBT+, pet care, transportation, and so much more. Sutton says she spends at least 2 hours a day searching for resources to share with over 3,000 members currently on the Facebook group.

The page is private and all assistance needs can remain anonymous.

Click here to join the group and find local support today.