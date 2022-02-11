KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many poorly treated cats have been found in East Tennessee, and are now needing loving and caring homes to go to.

After a seize of more than 60 cats took place in Maryville, TN, the Blount County Animal Center is stepping in to nurture these cats back to good health and find them good homes.

Many had health conditions, but with the proper care and medical attention, all cats are doing much better and ready for their forever home.

About 25 cats are left and the Blount Co. Animal Center needs your help.

For more information on an adoptable cat and how you can help, visit their website or give them a call at 865-980-6244.