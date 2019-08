KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maple Hall is lending a pin and putting an end to Alzheimer’s Disease. The bowling alley has partnered up with the Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee for its second annual, “Paint the Town Purple” campaign.

Stop by this week wearing purple socks, in support of this campaign nd receive a free pair of bowling shoes, valid through this week only.

Join in on all of the purple fun in our community to #EndALZ.