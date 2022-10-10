GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to embodying what makes East Tennessee so special this time of year, no one does it better than Maple Lane Farms. Celebrating the 24th year of their legendary corn maze, Maple Lane Farms partners with Visit Knoxville.

East Tennessee is a special place to call home all year around but it truly shines during the autumn months as the leaves begin to change and a crispness is in the air. There is no better place to experience fall at its finest than Maple Lane Farms in Greenback, Tennessee. With a legendary corn maze that is entering it’s 24th year as well as a pumpkin patch, Maple Lane Farms has always been a special place for everyone throughout the region. This year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the World’s Fair, Visit Knoxville is teaming up with Maple Lane Farms to celebrate everything that our community has to offer.

With food vendors, activities for children, tractor-pulled hayrides, and so much more for the whole family to enjoy head to the Maple Lane Farms website for more information. For more on the 40th anniversary celebration and all of the great events being put on, visit the Visit Knoxville website.