KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Show your support for healthcare workers and first responders by sending them a “hero biscuit box” from Maple Street Biscuit company during their Biscuits for Heroes campaign.

Each box comes with a biscuit, a side, a dessert and a personalized hand-written thank you note to show love to those essential workers who are on the front lines fighting during the coronavirus pandemic.