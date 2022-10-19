KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Marble City Market food hall is a celebration of the different flavors in East Tennessee. These talented local chefs love their community and give back throughout the year.

Marble City Market is a locally owned and operated food hall that caters to any tastes and includes two top golf bays and a full bar. With such Knoxville staples as Penne for your Thoughts and Smashcity Knoxville, there is something for everyone at Marble City Market. These talented chefs are active members of our community doing whatever they can to give back to the city that has shown them so much love and support.

A current special being run by Seoul Brothers utilizes Asian pears donated by local organization CAC Beardsley Community Farms and gives back a portion of all proceeds from the dish to support the farms efforts within the community.

For more information visit the Marble City Market website.