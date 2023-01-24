KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Lobster Thermidor Day falls on January 24th this year, and while we don’t exactly have lobster thermidor, we are still bringing the lobster to you.

Reagan’s inside of Marble City Market offers many different lobster rolls for you to get your seafood fix whenever you need. From the classic buttered lobster roll to more unique ideas there is something for everyone.

You can find all the information on Reagan’s on Marble City Market’s website and visit all the vendors at their location at 333 W. Depot Ave. in the Old City.