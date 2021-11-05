KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The wait is over! Knoxville’s first food hall is officially open to the public.

Marble City Market features 11 local food vendors ranging from BBQ to Italian cuisine to some sweet selections. In addition to the food, there is a 40-seat bar, indoor and outdoor seating, and two Topgolf suite simulators.

Marble City Market will be open Sundays-Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays & Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. You can head to the Marble City Market website for more information.