KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An upcoming opera based off social-justice and police brutality is coming soon.

The Marble City Opera presents “I Can’t Breathe” on Feb. 24-26 at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. This opera was created in the wake of recent headlines towards police brutality and other social-justice conversations.

In-person tickets are sold out, however, they are still offering special streaming tickets.

Many are coming from all over to not only see the show, but perform in it too. Jayme Alilaw, a singer in the show, has come all the way from Atlanta to be a part of these nights.

Marble City Opera is the leader of four sister opera companies. Because of this, the world premiere of “I Can’t Breathe” was created here in Knoxville. Brandon Gibson created the words and Brandon Coffer took on the music as the director.

Take a look at a sneak peak into “I Can’t Breathe.”

For more information on Marble City Opera and how you can get involved, visit their website and Facebook page.