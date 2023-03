KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Marble City Opera is sharing opera with the community and putting on a show at the Old City Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on March 16-18.

They will perform Infinite Energy of Ada Lovelace. Lovelace was a mathematician who is regarded as the first computer programmer.

It’s free for kids 18 and under through the Penny 4 the Arts program. For tickets and more information, visit Marble City Opera’s website.