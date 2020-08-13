Marc Nelson Denim pledges 1,000 masks to Knox Co. Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Marcus Hall, founder of Marc Nelson Denim, recognizes the need to support the next generation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His goal is to donate 1,000 masks to inner city students inside of Knox County Public Schools, but he needs your help!

During the month of August, all masks will be 50% off to support the Volunteer 2 Mask Initiative. For every mask purchased, one mask will be donated to a student headed back to school this fall.

Head online to purchase a mask today!

