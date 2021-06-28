Mardi Growl proves to be a doggone good time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dog lovers braved the heat for some fun in the sun at the Young-Williams Animal Center’s 14th annual Mardi Growl at World’s Fair Park.

This year’s event featured over 50 vendors, food trucks, and live music. Young-Williams offered microchipping and rabies vaccinations at Mardi Growl. Instead of the usual pet parade down Gay Street, a pet show contest was held which included multiple different categories including Best Vol Spirit, Pet/Owner Look-a-like, Best Costume and more. Mardi Growl is Young-Williams Animal Center’s biggest fundraiser.