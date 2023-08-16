KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On September 16, the Marine Mud Run will be back muddier than ever. A challenge to anyone who accepts can compete in the race at Melton Hill Park.

This marks the 20th year of the Marine Corps Mud Run. It consists roughly of 3 miles of off-road running, which entails some obstacles, hills, and of course, mud pits. They will also have a mud run for those ages 10 and younger, plus a DJ will be in attendance and food trucks will b on sight.

For more on the Marine Mud Run and how to sign up, visit their website.