KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Shark Tank star and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, is helping Knox County young ones read more in the new year.

The Knox Co. Public Library and Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs are re-launching their Read City 2022 mission. The goal is to read a million hours in a year.

Read City 2021’s goal was met and it is time to do it again. This initiative encourages all of Knox Co. to help young kids in the area get inspired to read, and do it more often.

Anyone can join in on the fun. As you start reading, log your hours through the Knox Co. Public Library website. Not only can you read, but you can also listen to audio books and podcasts.

Head over to their website to learn more and start logging your hours.