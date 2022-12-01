GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Legendary country music artist Mark Wills to Grand Marshal the Gatlinburg Christmas parade and perform as a part of the Appalachia Sessions at the Bijou.

With such timeless hits as “19 somthin'” and “Don’t laugh at me” Mark Wills has been a regular voice in homes across the country for decades. Now a member of the Grand Ole Opry, Mark brings his unique sound back to East Tennessee as the Grand Marshal for the upcoming Gatlinburg “Fantasy of Lights” Christmas parade which can be viewed across the United States.

Mark will then follow up the parade with a performance at the Bijou Theatre as a part of the Appalachia Sessions brought to you by the East Tennessee Historical Society. Click here for additional information.

For more information on the Gatlinburg “Festival of Lights” Christmas Parade visit the website here.