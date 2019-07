KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is gearing up for one of it’s biggest events of the year! Bark in the Park is coming your way Oct. 6th and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than last years! One huge change– it’s Free! Teresa Underwood tells us all about what you can expect and introduces us to Lori, a sweet senior pet looking for her forever home.