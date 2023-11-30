KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Take a step back in time at WATE with the McClung Historical Collection. It is located on the third floor of the East Tennessee History Center in downtown Knoxville, and they have thousands of books and one of a kind archival items documenting the history of Knoxville and East Tennessee. They also house an A/V archive, Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound, full of film, video and music from the region.

The film is a home movie shot on the set of Mary Starr’s Homemaker Show, that ran on WATE from 1953 to 1971. This was her 1960 Christmas episode. The McClung Collection has lots of historic Knoxville cookbooks which you can view, and for the holiday seasons we’re giving out recipe cards with stories about the historical figures who created them on the back.

For more information, just visit their website.