KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maryville College will be holding a flag of honor display for East Tennessee’s fallen veterans.

The 100 flag display will take place during Saturday’s home game, on Maryville College’s practice field. Each flag represents the remembrance of our East Tennessee heroes.

You can still get involved and support the Volunteer Honor Guard by donating a flag to be displayed on Saturday.

This year’s Operation Honor Guard “Day of Giving” raised over $75,000.