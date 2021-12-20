KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maryville College’s Dave Daniels the director of military outreach stops by to tell us how veteran’s can find a home at Maryville College.

Maryville College offers a variety of support and services to both veterans and their families. From support spaces that allow veterans to decompress in a safe place, to financial advisement and support, Maryville College takes great pride in their veteran community and providing them a home as they continue their educational journey.

For more information to help a veteran in your life or support this wonderful cause visit the Maryville College website.