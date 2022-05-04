MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Thursday May 5th Maryville College will host an immigration forum featuring local restauranteur Yassin Terou and conducted by Dr. Doug Sofer.

On May 5th Maryville College will host “Refugee and Asylum Seekers in East Tennessee Today” a forum to clarify many misconceptions that are made when it comes to immigrants. Featuring successful local restauranteur Yassin Terou, professor Dr. Doug Sofer and several other prominent figures in the community the event aims to cut through political rhetoric and give attendees insight into the process from those who specialize and have experienced it first hand.

For more information visit the Maryville College event page.