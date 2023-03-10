MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Going home for the love of music. The Maryville College Concert Choir brings you a little slice of home with their 2023 Spring tour entitled ‘Homeward Bound’. Stacey Murphy WIlner, the Director of Choral Activities says she is very excited to bring this tour to everyone around the Southeast.

With concerts taking place here in Knoxville as well as in Cleveland and Chattanooga. There will be performances at local high schools as well as churches that will feature the full concert choir and the Off-Kilter ensemble choir.

For more information, you can visit the college’s website or check out the choir’s Facebook page.