MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spend Mother’s Day making bouquets and memories.

Rainbow Roots Floral, located in Maryville, is a flower farm and floral design company that can cater to any occasion. The farm is located off Pollard Valley Drive and encompasses 6 acres of land.

Owner and operator, Savanna Hobbs, created this business as a way to bring joy to others in a tough and unprecedented time.

“We started growing flowers as a stress relief from our day jobs as an ICU nurse during Covid-19,” she says. Since going full-time, Hobbs is happy happy to be growing and sharing her love of flowers with the people of Knoxville and Maryville.

See the Living East Tennessee team designing and creating their own bouquet below.

Alongside floral expert and gardener, Adrianne Smith, the farm grows an array of different flowers.

This Mother’s Day they will have their flowers and mobile cart available on Saturday, May 13 at the Nourish Farmers Market in Market Square. After grabbing a Mother’s Day brunch, visit them on Sunday, May 14 at the Old City Market on Jackson Avenue.

“Last year it was so much fun helping to create beautiful hand-picked gifts for moms, and we can’t wait to do that again this year,” says Hobbs.

Rainbow Roots Floral also provides floral arrangements for weddings, special events, and other holidays.

They also provide preservation services for those wanting to keep their floral arrangements after their special event.

For more information, visit their website and follow along with them on Instagram.