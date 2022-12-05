KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Welcome back beloved singers, songwriters, and musicians, who all have ties to the region.

The Appalachia Sessions will kick off on Monday, December 5 at the Bijou Theatre. This is event is the first of its kind and will showcase big names that came from the Appalachian area. Tickets are on sale now.

Maryville native, Jackie Lee Midkiff, will take the stage throughout the night, playing his top hits and well-known Christmas tunes.

Growing up in East Tennessee, Midkiff performed all throughout the region. His family belongs to High Praises Church in Blount County. His father, Jack Midkiff, serves as the lead pastor. Jackie spent much of his childhood performing at church alongside his siblings, Kinsey and Gracie.

He auditioned for Season 8 of American Idol. Soon after, Jackie moved to Nashville and has continued to perform and write music. Jackie has written songs for big names and performed at the Grand Ole Opry in 2014. He is currently working on new music.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 29: Musician Jackie Lee performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 2 of 2017 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach) NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 06: Jackie Lee attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) NASHVILLE, TN JUNE 17: Jackie Lee and father, Jack Midkiff pose outside of Grand Ole Opry (Photo by Jackie Lee/ Instagram)

The Appalachia Sessions are being put on by the East Tennessee Historical Society, WATE Six on Your Side, and more. The series was created to highlight children’s music education in the Appalachia Cultural Region.

Emily Ann Roberts, Mark Wills, and Chris Blue will also be taking the stage throughout the evening.

For more information and to follow along with Jackie Lee, visit his Facebook and Instagram.