KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 15 years later, the “Miracle on the Hudson” is a part of history that will live on forever.

On January 15, 2009, US Airways Flight 1549 was set to land in Charlotte, North Carolina for a just under 3-hour flight. Shortly after takeoff, the plane encountered a bird strike that severely damaged the plane’s engine.

The pilot, Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, made the decision to land the plane on the Hudson River to avoid a crash and avoid casualties.

1 of the 155 passengers aboard is an East Tennessee native who is still sharing her remarkable fate that day. Maryville woman, Vallie Collins, was aboard that flight for a business trip that day and since then has been using her story to inspire many on how to live life to the fullest.

You can hear her story for yourself at an upcoming event in Knoxville.

On Wednesday, June 20th the Messiah Lutheran Church will be hosting Collins as she takes attendees through her story and her appreciation for life along the way. Register for this free event here.

She became a motivational speaker soon after her experience aboard the Miracle on the Hudson and has traveled the world to deliver her message to different organizations, churches, and more.

This event is within the Village Vibe series that Messiah Lutheran Church puts on. “Village Vibe is a monthly event where anyone from the community is welcomed with open arms,” says Larry Moeller, Messiah Lutheran Member, and Village Vibe Volunteer. They offer a free meal and interesting speakers and topics they feel are just what the community is needing.

For more information and upcoming events at the Messiah Lutheran Church, visit their website or call them at (865) 588-9753.