KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to learn from the pros.

Master Remodeler owners, Vince Thompson and Dawn Steimer, stopped in to tell us how you can get a front row seat in all their expertise.

The 2022 Dogwood Art’s Home and Garden Show will be returning on Feb. 11-13 and Master Remodelers will be there front and center. Join Steimer and Thompson live on the “how to” stage Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9:30am to 11:30pm.

It is all a part of their Remodeling University series where audience members can learn simple and easy tips from the experts themselves.

The seminar is free, but they do ask that you pre-register.

For more information on Master Remodelers, visit their website.