CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda: The Musical’ hits the Mainstage Theatre at the Cumberland County Playhouse.

Both professional and student actors tell the tale of Dahl’s 1988 children’s novel, “Matilda,” as the main character journeys through childhood, dreaming of a better life.

Tickets are on sale now, beginning at $18 for children and students, $32 for seniors and $34 for adults. The show runs now until Aug. 18. Purchase your tickets today!