WATE 6 On Your Side’s former Chief Meteorologist, Matt Hinkin, will be celebrated and honored on Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Press Room.

Tickets are $75 per seat which will include dinner, drinks, and a night of entertainment.

PJ Parkinson’s, an organization that provides support and resources to those affected by Parkinson’s disease, will be throwing the event.

Matt Hinkin has been with WATE 6 On Your Side for over 30 years, and his contribution and passion to the station has made a huge impact. From reporting the forecast to even getting children excited about weather related topics, Hinkin has become a household name in East Tennessee.