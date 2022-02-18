KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An over-due event will finally be taking place in one week.
WATE 6 On Your Side’s former Chief Meteorologist, Matt Hinkin, will be celebrated and honored on Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Press Room.
Tickets are $75 per seat which will include dinner, drinks, and a night of entertainment.
PJ Parkinson’s, an organization that provides support and resources to those affected by Parkinson’s disease, will be throwing the event.
Matt Hinkin has been with WATE 6 On Your Side for over 30 years, and his contribution and passion to the station has made a huge impact. From reporting the forecast to even getting children excited about weather related topics, Hinkin has become a household name in East Tennessee.
WATE 6 On Your Side anchor, Lori Tucker and Frank and Friend’s Host, Frank Murphy will be taking the stage all night.
For more information on this big event and to get your tickets, visit PJ Parkinson’s website and Facebook page.