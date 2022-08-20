CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Maverick spirit cannot be contained in Anderson County.

Each year around this time, the student body at Anderson County High School in Clinton, along with the staff and community members, rally around the school’s football team. The Mavs have made multiple appearances to the playoffs, and that may be attributed to the electric atmosphere around the football field. With a killer marching band and the pep of the cheer and dance team, immerse Maverick pride pours in as the players get on the gridiron to play under the Friday night lights.

While the scoreboard and action on the field may be different week to week, some things always remain the same. One of the Mavs’ time-honored traditions is the players entrance running from the barn decked out with smoke and flames to the field. Home games in Maverickland also include fireworks and theme nights, such as spectators in the crowd dressing in Naval gear as a nod to the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick.

In their first game of the 2022 season and the WATE Friday Frenzy Game of the Week, the Mavericks came out victorious against the Powell Panthers 48-14. It was a night of redemption as the Mavs lost to the Powell in close game last season. Before the game, star kicker Tyler Radcliffe said that they had been working hard to get a different outcome for their 2022 season opener.

“Keeping a stronger regiment on special teams. That’s one half of the game. You’ve got to make those PAT’s, make those field goals, and hit those punts. We’ve been focusing on having a good straight game,” said Radcliffe. He continued, “We’ve been training for this all offseason. No stops, no breaks, all gas. We’re excited. Let’s go win that state championship. We’re hoping for that.”

You can always expect WATE 6 On Your Side to provide the best coverage of local high school sports. You can find game scores and highlights on the WATE Sports page, and you can watch Friday Frenzy at 11:14 p.m. every Friday throughout the football season.