KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox county mayor Glenn Jacobs and the Knoxville Dream Center team up to bring you School Mania on August 5th from 3pm until 6pm.

This Friday August 5th the parking lot of the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park will transform as School Mania kicks off. This program focuses on getting school supplies to students in need, offering parents a lifeline when it comes to getting their children ready for school to pick back up. Mayor Glenn Jacobs and his team of passionate volunteers have joined forces with the Knoxville Dream Center to fill bags and get ready for a huge turn-out.

This is a drive-thru event but there are walk-in options for those unable to drive.

For more information visit the School Mania – Knox County Government website.