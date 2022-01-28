KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for some live entertainment that is fun and fetch, look no further than a touring musical coming to Knoxville.

The touring company of Mean Girls the Musical is making a stop at the historic Tennessee Theatre. Based on the 2004 film written by Tina Fey, Mean Girls focuses on a teenage girl who moves from Kenya to suburban Illinois, and how she adapts to her new life of American high school hierarchies. The musical adaptation, which premiered on Broadway in 2018, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards.

Mean Girls the Musical runs at the Tennessee Theatre from February 1-6. You can head to the Tennessee Theatre website for more information about times and ticket prices.