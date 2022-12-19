KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – During the holiday season MEDIC Regional Blood Center celebrates donors that make their work for our community possible. MEDIC has teamed up with Ober Gatlinburg to offer great incentives for donations at this crucial time of year.

East Tennessee does not need a reason to help their neighbors, it is a way of life here in Appalachia. But this time of year blood donations though MEDIC Regional Blood Center are crucial to help those throughout our community. To further incentivize donors, MEDIC is teaming up with Ober Gatlinburg to offer free passes.

From December 19th through the 23rd donors will receive a pass to Ober Gatlinburg (one per donor) and a MEDIC holiday ornament. From December 27th through the 31st donors will receive a $10 e-gift card that will be redeemable at hundreds of organizations. Donations to MEDIC Regional Blood Center will go to help 24 hospitals across 22 counties in East Tennessee.

For more information visit the MEDIC Regional Blood Center website.