MEDIC celebrating football season with friendly competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC is celebrating football season and getting a head start on Florida week with the annual UT/MEDIC vs. UF/Lifesouth blood collection competition. The two blood centers compete each year to boost inventory levels and celebrate our home teams.

Donors will receive a special edition football-themed t-shirt, Papa John’s coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, Texas Roadhouse coupon and will be entered to win a tailgate basket.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.