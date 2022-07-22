KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The summer season is a critical time for blood donations.

Many are out soaking up the summer fun and activities, which can raise the likelihood of accidents. MEDIC are making sure there are plenty of chances to donate.

Currently, they are still in their partnership with United Way of Greater Knox, ‘Save Our Summer‘. For the remainder of July and the full month of August, all donors can nominate a non-profit to receive up to $5,000 in grants.

If you are incentive driven, MEDIC is always making sure you never leave empty handed. Between Monday, July 25 and Saturday, July 30 donors can enter to win 2 passes to the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge and a 1-night stay at Appy Lodge.

For more information on MEDIC and upcoming donation drives, visit their website.