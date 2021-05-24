Medic hosting Parrot Head Week to say thank-you to donors

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — An experienced thief and his accomplice are behind bars after Loudon County sheriff's officers were able to deploy spike strips to stop his escape following a robbery at a convenience store.

Terry Lynn Highfield, of Chattanooga, is facing charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, felony evading, and DUI after trying to rob the Weigel's at the intersection of U.S. Highway 70 and U.S. Highway 321 early Monday morning.