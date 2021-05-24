Medic hosting Parrot Head Week to say thank-you to donors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Our friends at Medic Regional Blood Center are saying thank-you to donors this week by celebrating with Parrot Head Week! It’s a great way to give the life saving donation of blood and also get free food. Kristi Altman tells us more about the special celebration and also explains how critical the needs are in our community. Right now Medic is asking anyone with O+ and O- bloods to please consider making a blood donation. For more information on how you can help you can log onto medicblood.org.

